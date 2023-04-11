Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety [Image 3 of 11]

    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety

    JAPAN

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle division officer demonstrates how to properly climb on and off of a motorcycle during a 374th Wing Safety pre-season motorcycle riding safety training event held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023. The TMPD officers provided briefings and demonstrations of safety gear and procedures in addition to basic hands-on riding instruction for new U.S. riders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 02:36
    Photo ID: 7737541
    VIRIN: 230331-F-HU835-1018
    Resolution: 6430x4284
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety
    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety
    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety
    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety
    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety
    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety
    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety
    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety
    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety
    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety
    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    motorcycle
    safety
    partnership
    training
    Tokyo PD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT