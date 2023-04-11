Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety

A Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle division officer provides riding tips to a U.S. Department of Defense member during a 374th Wing Safety pre-season motorcycle riding safety training event held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023. The TMPD officers provided briefings and demonstrations of safety gear and procedures in addition to basic hands-on riding instruction for new U.S. riders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

