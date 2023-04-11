Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety [Image 9 of 11]

    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety

    JAPAN

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle division officer leads several U.S. Department of Defense members through motorcycle maneuvers on a training course provided by the 374th Wing Safety office during a pre-season motorcycle riding safety training event held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023. The safety course is important for U.S. DoD members residing in Japan who desire to ride a motorcycle as it instructs members on local laws, safety rules, and how-to instruction before the start of the busiest motorcycle season in the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    This work, Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety

