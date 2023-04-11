Yokota partners with Tokyo Police for motorcycle safety

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey | A Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle division officer provides riding...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey | A Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle division officer provides riding tips to a U.S. Department of Defense member during a 374th Wing Safety pre-season motorcycle riding safety training event held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023. The TMPD officers provided briefings and demonstrations of safety gear and procedures in addition to basic hands-on riding instruction for new U.S. riders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey) see less | View Image Page

The 374th Airlift Wing Safety office and members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle division conducted a motorcycle riding pre-season safety course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 31.



Attending U.S. Department of Defense members residing in Japan either observed the session or brought their own motorcycle to receive hands-on training alongside local police motorcycle experts.



“The riders today are learning what concerns local police officers have for riding in Japan,” said Atsushi Tamura, 374th Wing Safety technician. “Spring is the busiest motorcycle riding season here and the TMPD volunteered their services to educate riders ahead of the rush.”



The TMPD also delivered detailed instructions for safety requirements and local conditions for riding in Japan, with the focus on reducing vehicle accidents through practical experience for U.S. riders.



“This is a great event because of our partnership with the TMPD,” said Tech. Sgt. Perrin Stegall, 374th Wing Safety occupational safety manager. “Their confident instruction and considerable skill hyped-up our participants and they were easily the highlight of this safety course.”



More than 50 riders and observers attended the event. While the live event is only held once per year, the Wing Safety office can provide information about motorcycle safety year-round.



“It’s clear that everyone is excited to ride,” Tamura said. “Wing Safety’s mission is to help prevent mishaps through awareness, and this event is very effective in helping everyone ride safely together.”



To contact the 374th WS office about motorcycle safety information, call: 315-225-7233.