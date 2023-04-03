JBLE hosts’ Connect to Care ribbon cutting

Leaders from across Joint Base Langley-Eustis and Air Combat Command come together to cut a ribbon at the Connect to Care block party at JBLE, Virginia, Apr. 5, 2023. The ribbon cutting signifies the official opening of the Connect to Care center after successfully having its doors open for approximately eight months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

