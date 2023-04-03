JBLE hosts’ Connect to Care ribbon cutting

A volunteer hands some wet wipes to a child after participating in hand-print painting at the Connect to Care block party at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 5, 2023. The hand-print painting station was hosted by the True North program, a resiliency program that assigns mental health providers and religious support teams (RSTs) directly to Air Force squadrons, giving service members, Department of Defense civilians and their authorized dependents increased access to care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

Date Taken: 04.05.2023