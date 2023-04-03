JBLE hosts’ Connect to Care ribbon cutting

U.S. Army Col. Harry Hung, 633d Air Base Wing installation vice commander, gives an opening speech at the Connect to Care block party at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 5, 2023. After designating the area as a ‘No Hat, No Salute’ zone to accommodate service members carrying their children, Col. Hung talked about the importance of caring for all personnel and how Connect to Care successfully meets that goal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

