    JBLE hosts’ Connect to Care ribbon cutting [Image 2 of 7]

    JBLE hosts’ Connect to Care ribbon cutting

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sherri Igartua, 633d Air Base Wing legal noncommissioned officer in charge, spins a prize wheel at the Connect to Care block party festivities at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 5, 2023. The block party hosted various booths displaying the different agencies represented within Connect to Care, to include the Religious Support Team, the Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate and the Victim’s Counsel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Resiliency
    Block Party
    633d Air Base Wing
    JBLE
    Connect 2 Care
    Under SECAF

