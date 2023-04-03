JBLE hosts’ Connect to Care ribbon cutting

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sherri Igartua, 633d Air Base Wing legal noncommissioned officer in charge, spins a prize wheel at the Connect to Care block party festivities at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 5, 2023. The block party hosted various booths displaying the different agencies represented within Connect to Care, to include the Religious Support Team, the Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate and the Victim’s Counsel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

