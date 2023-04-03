The child of a U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 633d Air Base Wing shoots a basketball while in attendance at the Connect to Care block party at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 5, 2023. The block party provided food-trucks, games, an on-site DJ and prize giveaways to those in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2023 16:39
|Photo ID:
|7729451
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-BD665-1058
|Resolution:
|4951x3294
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBLE hosts’ Connect to Care ribbon cutting [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT