    JBLE hosts’ Connect to Care ribbon cutting [Image 3 of 7]

    JBLE hosts’ Connect to Care ribbon cutting

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The child of a U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 633d Air Base Wing shoots a basketball while in attendance at the Connect to Care block party at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 5, 2023. The block party provided food-trucks, games, an on-site DJ and prize giveaways to those in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

