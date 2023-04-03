JBLE hosts’ Connect to Care ribbon cutting

An Airman assigned to the 633d Air Base Wing participates in the Connect to Care block party festivities at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 5, 2023. The Connect to Care block party celebrates the successful implementation of the former Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones’ initiative to provide in-depth holistic care to servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.08.2023 Location: VA, US