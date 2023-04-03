Hellfighters Promotions

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ronald Swenson, a mobility officer with the 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, poses for a photo in front of the Hellfighters mural on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 29, 2023. Swenson was promoted from the rank of warrant officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

