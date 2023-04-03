Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hellfighters Promotions [Image 10 of 10]

    Hellfighters Promotions

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ronald Swenson, a mobility officer with the 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, poses for a photo in front of the Hellfighters mural on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 29, 2023. Swenson was promoted from the rank of warrant officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 17:44
    Photo ID: 7728397
    VIRIN: 230329-Z-RV314-1027
    Resolution: 4752x4752
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hellfighters Promotions [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hellfighters Earn Promotions
    Hellfighters Earn Promotions
    Hellfighters Earn Promotions
    Hellfighters Earn Promotions
    Hellfighters Earn Promotions
    Hellfighters Earn Promotions
    Hellfighters Promotions
    Hellfighters Promotions
    Hellfighters Promotions
    Hellfighters Promotions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    369th sustainment brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT