U.S. Army Capt. Kyle Wade, a plans officer with the 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, poses for a photo in front of the Hellfighters mural on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 29, 2023. Wade was promoted from the rank of first lieutenant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 17:44
|Photo ID:
|7728394
|VIRIN:
|230329-Z-RV314-1008
|Resolution:
|3695x3695
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
This work, Hellfighters Promotions [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
