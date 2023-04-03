Hellfighters Earn Promotions

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nathan Marshall, the signal support section noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, is promoted during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2023. Marshall was promoted from the rank of sergeant first class. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
