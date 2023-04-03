U.S. Army Capt. Gunnar Sheldon, an operations officer with the 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, is pinned with his new rank by Col. Seth Morgulas, commander of the brigade, during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2023. Sheldon was promoted from the rank of first lieutenant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 17:44 Photo ID: 7728393 VIRIN: 230223-Z-RV314-1084 Resolution: 7128x4752 Size: 7.73 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hellfighters Earn Promotions [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.