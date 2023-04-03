Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hellfighters Earn Promotions [Image 2 of 10]

    Hellfighters Earn Promotions

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nathan Marshall, the signal support section noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, is promoted during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2023. Marshall was promoted from the rank of sergeant first class. Marshall shakes the hand of Col. Seth Morgulas, commander of the brigade, who presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 17:44
    Photo ID: 7728389
    VIRIN: 230223-Z-RV314-1037
    Resolution: 7128x4752
    Size: 7.89 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hellfighters Earn Promotions [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion
    369th sustainment brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

