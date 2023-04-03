Hellfighters Earn Promotions

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nathan Marshall, the signal support section noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, is promoted during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2023. Marshall was promoted from the rank of sergeant first class. Marshall shakes the hand of Col. Seth Morgulas, commander of the brigade, who presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

