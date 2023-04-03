U.S. Army Capt. Kyle Wade, a plans officer with the 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, is promoted during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2023. Wade shakes the hand of Col. Seth Morgulas, commander of the brigade, who presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 17:44
|Photo ID:
|7728392
|VIRIN:
|230223-Z-RV314-1074
|Resolution:
|7128x4752
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hellfighters Earn Promotions [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
