Hellfighters Earn Promotions

U.S. Army Capt. Kyle Wade, a plans officer with the 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, is promoted during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2023. Wade shakes the hand of Col. Seth Morgulas, commander of the brigade, who presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

