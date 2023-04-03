Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hellfighters Earn Promotions [Image 1 of 10]

    Hellfighters Earn Promotions

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgts. 1st. Class Roshawn Constantine and Yevgeniy Parakhin, motor sergeants attached to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, are promoted during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2023. Both Constantine and Parakhin were promoted from the rank of staff sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 17:44
    Photo ID: 7728388
    VIRIN: 230223-Z-RV314-1001
    Resolution: 7128x4752
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hellfighters Earn Promotions [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hellfighters Earn Promotions
    Hellfighters Earn Promotions
    Hellfighters Earn Promotions
    Hellfighters Earn Promotions
    Hellfighters Earn Promotions
    Hellfighters Earn Promotions
    Hellfighters Promotions
    Hellfighters Promotions
    Hellfighters Promotions
    Hellfighters Promotions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    369th sustainment brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT