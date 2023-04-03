Hellfighters Earn Promotions

U.S. Army Sgts. 1st. Class Roshawn Constantine and Yevgeniy Parakhin, motor sergeants attached to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, are promoted during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2023. Both Constantine and Parakhin were promoted from the rank of staff sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

Date Taken: 02.23.2023
Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW