Dean Neeley, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon Lady instructor pilot, conducts preflight inspection on a T-38A Talon on Beale Air Force Base, California, April 4, 2023. The T-38 is the companion trainer to the U-2 program, and helps U-2 pilots maintain their fundamental skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 17:34
|Photo ID:
|7724462
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-LE520-1061
|Resolution:
|6201x4132
|Size:
|805.34 KB
|Location:
|BEALE AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
