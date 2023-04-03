Dean Neeley, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon Lady instructor pilot, conducts preflight inspection on a T-38A Talon on Beale Air Force Base, California, April 4, 2023. The T-38 is the companion trainer to the U-2 program, and helps U-2 pilots maintain their fundamental skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 17:34 Photo ID: 7724462 VIRIN: 230404-F-LE520-1061 Resolution: 6201x4132 Size: 805.34 KB Location: BEALE AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.