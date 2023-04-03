Community members present the American Flag during a flyover ceremony at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California, April 4, 2023. Beale Air Force Base supported the flyover with 2 T-38A Talons to inspire future rated recruits and community support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 17:34
|Photo ID:
|7724468
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-WC934-1047
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT