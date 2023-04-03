T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park

Community members present the American Flag during a flyover ceremony at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California, April 4, 2023. Beale Air Force Base supported the flyover with 2 T-38A Talons to inspire future rated recruits and community support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

