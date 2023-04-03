Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park [Image 3 of 7]

    T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The Beale Air Force Base T-38 flyover crew is recognized during the Sacramento River Cats’ first game of the season at Sutter Health Field in Sacramento, California, April 4, 2023. Flyovers are part of American heritage in support of recruiting efforts in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 17:34
    VIRIN: 230404-F-WC934-1014
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    This work, T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    baseball
    Sacramento
    flyover
    beale
    t-38

