T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park

The Beale Air Force Base T-38 flyover crew is recognized during the Sacramento River Cats’ first game of the season at Sutter Health Field in Sacramento, California, April 4, 2023. Flyovers are part of American heritage in support of recruiting efforts in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

