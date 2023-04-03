Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park [Image 6 of 7]

    T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Two T-38A Talons fly over Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California, on April 4, 2023. The T-38 is the companion trainer to the U-2 program, and helps U-2 pilots maintain their fundamental skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

    This work, T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

