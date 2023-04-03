U.S. Air Force Maj. Beaubien, 99th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 and T-38 instructor pilot, uses radio communication to coordinate a T-38A Talon flyover for the Sacramento River Cats’ first game of the season, April 4, 2023, at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California. Ground communication ensures proper timing of the flyover with the playing of the national anthem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 17:34
|Photo ID:
|7724466
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-WC934-1034
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
