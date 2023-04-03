T-38 Flyover at Sutter Health Park

Two T-38A Talons from Beale Air Force Base, California, conduct a flyover for the Sacramento River Cats’ first game of the season, April 4, 2023, at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California. Flyovers are part of American heritage in support of recruiting efforts in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)
|04.05.2023
|04.05.2023 17:35
|7724475
|230405-F-WC934-1076
|1920x1080
|233.31 KB
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|2
|0
