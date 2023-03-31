U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and Maj. Vitaliy Benz, 21st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, fly the aircraft from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to Travis Air Force Base, California, March 29, 2023. Members from the 21st Airlift Squadron, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 60th Security Forces Squadron and 60th Air Mobility Wing flew to Vietnam and Hawaii, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming. The operation brought 591 American prisoners of war back to the U.S. from Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.1680 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 21:16 Photo ID: 7715819 VIRIN: 230329-F-UE898-1008 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 7.07 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming [Image 33 of 33], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.