U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Austin Street, left, 21st Airlift Squadron commander, and Master Sgt. Angela Duff, 60th Aerial Port Squadron traffic management operations sections chief, listen to a speaker during a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28, 2023. Members from the 21st AS, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 60th Security Forces Squadron and 60th Air Mobility Wing flew to Vietnam and Hawaii, to observe the anniversary of the operation that brought 591 American prisoners of war back to the U.S. from Vietnam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 21:16 Photo ID: 7715784 VIRIN: 230328-F-UE898-1141 Resolution: 7523x5374 Size: 5.37 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming [Image 33 of 33], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.