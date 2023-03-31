Audience members listen to a speaker during a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28, 2023. The operation brought 591 American prisoners of war back to the U.S. from Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)
This work, Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming [Image 33 of 33], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
