Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming [Image 29 of 33]

    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers play music prior to the start of a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28, 2023. The operation brought 591 American prisoners of war back to the U.S. from Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 21:16
    Photo ID: 7715793
    VIRIN: 230328-F-UE898-1051
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming [Image 33 of 33], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Military Band

    TAGS

    Operation Homecoming
    Vietnam
    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT