Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming

U.S. service members salute the flag during the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner at a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28, 2023. The operation brought 591 American prisoners of war back to the U.S. from Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

