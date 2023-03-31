Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Brandon Jensen, left, and Alexander Sauerwein, both 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, organize flags to be flown on a C-17 Globemaster III March 28,2023. Members from the 21st Airlift Squadron, 860th AMXS, 60th Security Forces Squadron and 60th Air Mobility Wing flew to Vietnam and Hawaii, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming. The operation brought 591 American prisoners of war back to the U.S. from Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

