Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming [Image 30 of 33]

    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Brandon Jensen, left, and Alexander Sauerwein, both 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, organize flags to be flown on a C-17 Globemaster III March 28,2023. Members from the 21st Airlift Squadron, 860th AMXS, 60th Security Forces Squadron and 60th Air Mobility Wing flew to Vietnam and Hawaii, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming. The operation brought 591 American prisoners of war back to the U.S. from Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 21:16
    Photo ID: 7715795
    VIRIN: 230328-F-UE898-1025
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 15.53 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming [Image 33 of 33], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming
    Team Travis retraces historical route, commemorates Operation Homecoming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    C-17A Globemaster III

    TAGS

    C-17
    Operation Homecoming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT