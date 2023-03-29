Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen behind RF-N 23-2 [Image 6 of 6]

    Airmen behind RF-N 23-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victor Hawkins, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron “Shooters” crew chief, gives the ‘shooter’ hand signal during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 22, 2023. Hawkins, originally from Annandale, New Jersey, ensures the aircraft in his care is prepared to fly at a moment’s notice so the 20th Fighter Wing pilots are postured and ready to complete their training missions for RF-N 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    This work, Airmen behind RF-N 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    portrait
    NellisAFB
    RFNAFB
    red flag 23-2

