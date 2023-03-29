Airmen behind RF-N 23-2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victor Hawkins, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron “Shooters” crew chief, gives the ‘shooter’ hand signal during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 22, 2023. Hawkins, originally from Annandale, New Jersey, ensures the aircraft in his care is prepared to fly at a moment’s notice so the 20th Fighter Wing pilots are postured and ready to complete their training missions for RF-N 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|03.22.2023
|03.30.2023 09:59
|7711438
|230322-F-ZB805-0104
|5634x4024
|4.77 MB
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|0
|0
