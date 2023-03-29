Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen behind RF-N 23-2 [Image 3 of 6]

    Airmen behind RF-N 23-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Blazina, 79th Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, attends his first temporary duty assignment during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 15, 2023. Blazina, originally from Boise, Idaho, is responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment for the pilots and aircrew are in perfect working order, ensuring the 20th Fighter Wing stays postured to continue rigorous and realistic training scenarios during RF-N 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 09:59
    Photo ID: 7711435
    VIRIN: 230315-F-ZB805-0416
    Resolution: 5471x3908
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen behind RF-N 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen behind RF-N 23-2
    Airmen behind RF-N 23-2
    Airmen behind RF-N 23-2
    Airmen behind RF-N 23-2
    Airmen behind RF-N 23-2
    Airmen behind RF-N 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    portrait
    NellisAFB
    RFNAFB
    red flag 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT