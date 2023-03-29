Airmen behind RF-N 23-2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Blazina, 79th Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, attends his first temporary duty assignment during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 15, 2023. Blazina, originally from Boise, Idaho, is responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment for the pilots and aircrew are in perfect working order, ensuring the 20th Fighter Wing stays postured to continue rigorous and realistic training scenarios during RF-N 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

