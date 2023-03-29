Airmen behind RF-N 23-2

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Christian Stevens, 20th Fighter Wing occupational safety NCOIC, laughs while performing spot inspections during exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 22, 2023. Stevens, originally from Rome, Georgia, ensured the safety of every Airman and coalition partner during RF-N 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

