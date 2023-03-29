Airmen behind RF-N 23-2

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Christian Stevens, 20th Fighter Wing occupational safety NCOIC, laughs while performing spot inspections during exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 22, 2023. Stevens, originally from Rome, Georgia, ensured the safety of every Airman and coalition partner during RF-N 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 09:59
|Photo ID:
|7711437
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-ZB805-0012
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
