Airmen behind RF-N 23-2

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carla Milanese, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron decentralized material support section chief, oversees supply personnel during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 16, 2023. Milanese, originally from New Jersey, works in the Nellis Support Center during RF-N 23-2 ordering parts and handling assets for close to 100 aircraft involved throughout the large-scale exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 09:59
|Photo ID:
|7711434
|VIRIN:
|230316-F-ZB805-0094
|Resolution:
|5253x3752
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
