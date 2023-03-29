Airmen behind RF-N 23-2

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carla Milanese, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron decentralized material support section chief, oversees supply personnel during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 16, 2023. Milanese, originally from New Jersey, works in the Nellis Support Center during RF-N 23-2 ordering parts and handling assets for close to 100 aircraft involved throughout the large-scale exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

