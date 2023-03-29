Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen behind RF-N 23-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devin Sims, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, attends his first temporary duty assignment during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 15, 2023. Sims, originally from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, supports RF-N 23-2 by installing replacement parts for aircraft as needed and restores the structural integrity of the aircraft to ensure the safety of the military personnel who fly them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    This work, Airmen behind RF-N 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

