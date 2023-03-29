U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devin Sims, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, attends his first temporary duty assignment during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 15, 2023. Sims, originally from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, supports RF-N 23-2 by installing replacement parts for aircraft as needed and restores the structural integrity of the aircraft to ensure the safety of the military personnel who fly them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 09:59
|Photo ID:
|7711433
|VIRIN:
|230315-F-ZB805-0266
|Resolution:
|5018x3584
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen behind RF-N 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
