Airmen behind RF-N 23-2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devin Sims, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, attends his first temporary duty assignment during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 15, 2023. Sims, originally from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, supports RF-N 23-2 by installing replacement parts for aircraft as needed and restores the structural integrity of the aircraft to ensure the safety of the military personnel who fly them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

