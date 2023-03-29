U.S. Air Force Major Jeff ‘Oscar’ Myers, 79th Fighter Squadron flight surgeon, assists personnel with medical needs during exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 16, 2023. Myers, originally from Olympia, Washington, runs the flight medicine clinic during RF-N 23-2 and ensures all the participants are healthy and ready to crush their mission, day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 09:59
|Photo ID:
|7711436
|VIRIN:
|230316-F-ZB805-0121
|Resolution:
|5022x3587
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen behind RF-N 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
