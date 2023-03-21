Caro's retirement

U.S. Air Force military working dog Caro, assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, retires at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Caro has served the USAF for nine years and has been a companion to 12 MWD handlers. He has been instrumental in numerous demonstrations and multiple drug finds around DMAFB.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
