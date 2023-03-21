U.S. Air Force military working dog Caro, assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, retires at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Caro has served the USAF for nine years and has been a companion to 12 MWD handlers. He has been instrumental in numerous demonstrations and multiple drug finds around DMAFB.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

This work, Caro's retirement [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.