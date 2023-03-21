Caro's retirement

U.S. Air Force Airmen throw tennis balls during a military working dog retirement at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Airmen accompanied MWD Caro during his retirement to recognize his distinguished service for nine years to the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

