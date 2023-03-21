Caro's retirement

A U.S. Air Force Military working dog, assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, attends another MWD’s retirement at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. These German Shepherds start their career at Lackland, AFB, Texas where they are enrolled in the Department of Defense Dog Training School. Upon graduation they are then reassigned to their respective units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

Date Taken: 03.20.2023
Location: TUCSON, AZ, US