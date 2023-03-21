Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Caro's retirement [Image 11 of 12]

    Caro's retirement

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Flores, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, plays with Caro, 355th SFS MWD, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Flores accompanied Caro during his retirement to recognize his distinguished service, demonstrations and other achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 23:53
    Photo ID: 7701541
    VIRIN: 230320-F-AR459-1178
    Resolution: 5367x3771
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caro's retirement [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    AF
    RETIREMENT
    DM
    DMAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT