Caro's retirement

Tech. Sgt. Travis Bell, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, sits with Caro, 355th SFS MWD, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Bell accompanied Caro during his retirement to recognize his distinguished service, demonstrations and other achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

