Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Caro's retirement [Image 5 of 12]

    Caro's retirement

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    Caro, a U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, retires at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Caro has served the USAF for nine years and has been a companion to 12 MWD handlers. He has been instrumental in numerous demonstrations and multiple drug finds around DMAFB.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 23:53
    Photo ID: 7701532
    VIRIN: 230320-F-AR459-1066
    Resolution: 5002x3328
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caro's retirement [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement
    Caro's retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    AF
    RETIREMENT
    DM
    DMAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT