Caro's retirement

U.S. Air Force Airmen attend a military working dog retirement at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Airmen accompanied MWD Caro during his retirement to recognize his distinguished service over nine years to the USAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

