Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Arlington National Cemetery to Commemorate National Medal of Honor Day

U.S. Army Col. David Rowland (center), commander, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), and Karen Durham-Aguilera (left), executive director, Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries, greet Medal of Honor recipients upon their arrival to Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 25, 2023. The recipients were at ANC for an annual reflection ceremony for National Medal of Honor Day. The ceremony included an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier conducted by Medal of Honor recipients U.S. Army Col. Bruce P. Crandall, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne, and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Leroy A. Petry. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

