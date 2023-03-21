Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Arlington National Cemetery to Commemorate National Medal of Honor Day [Image 13 of 29]

    Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Arlington National Cemetery to Commemorate National Medal of Honor Day

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Medal of Honor recipients visit Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day, Arlington, Va., March 25, 2023. Medal of Honor recipients U.S. Army Col. Bruce P. Crandall, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne, and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Leroy A. Petry participated in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the commemoration. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.25.2023 17:35
    Photo ID: 7700653
    VIRIN: 230325-A-IW468-722
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.86 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    This work, Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Arlington National Cemetery to Commemorate National Medal of Honor Day [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

