Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Arlington National Cemetery to Commemorate National Medal of Honor Day

U.S. Army Col. David Rowland (left), commander, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), assists Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Col. Bruce P. Crandall upon the west steps of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 25, 2023. Crandall was at ANC with other Medal of Honor recipients for National Medal of Honor Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

