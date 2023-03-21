Medal of Honor recipients visit Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day, Arlington, Va., March 25, 2023. Medal of Honor recipients U.S. Army Col. Bruce P. Crandall, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne, and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Leroy A. Petry participated in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the commemoration. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.25.2023 17:36 Photo ID: 7700667 VIRIN: 230325-A-IW468-103 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Arlington National Cemetery to Commemorate National Medal of Honor Day [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.