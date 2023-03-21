Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Arlington National Cemetery to Commemorate National Medal of Honor Day

(From front to back) Medal of Honor recipients U.S. Army Master Sgt. Leroy A. Petry, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne, and U.S. Army Col. Bruce P. Crandall, participate in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 25, 2023. The wreath was laid in commemoration of National Medal of Honor Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

