Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Arlington National Cemetery to Commemorate National Medal of Honor Day

The U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own" supports an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 25, 2023. The wreath was laid by Medal of Honor recipients U.S. Army Col. Bruce P. Crandall, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne, and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Leroy A. Petry. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

