BTF 23-2: Norway

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over Norway during a Bomber Task Force mission March 16, 2023. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)

