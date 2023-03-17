Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF 23-2: Norway [Image 3 of 8]

    BTF 23-2: Norway

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Hudson Walberg, a B-52H Stratofortress pilot assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, observes the Norwegian landscape March 16, 2023. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and Partners through the global employment of our military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)

    This work, BTF 23-2: Norway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Partnership
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF23
    BomberTaskForce23

