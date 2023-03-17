BTF 23-2: Norway

1st Lt. Hudson Walberg, a B-52H Stratofortress pilot assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, observes the Norwegian landscape March 16, 2023. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and Partners through the global employment of our military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)
